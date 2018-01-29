So close ... William Parker athletes come a close second

Ark William Parker students were runners up in the recent Hastings and Rother Sportshall Athletics competition held at St Leonards Academy.

Seven schools from the local area brought both a girls and a boys team to the event which involved the students competing in athletic running races and some of the field events.

The William Parker team made a strong start by winning the obstacle relay and the students produced some outstanding performances. After the results had been counted up the team finished second and were only two points off the winning school St Richards.

Teacher Graham Morris said “The students were a credit to the school and produced some outstanding performances. They were very proud of themselves finishing second.”

