Snow could cost Marie Curie £400,000 in daffodil appeal donations

Marie Curie is urging people to back its annual daffodil appeal after it estimated it could lose £400,000 in donations due to the snowy weather.

The terminal illness charity launched The Great Daffodil Appeal, which launched on Thursday and runs throughout March. Thousands of volunteer collectors across the country take to the streets to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in exchange for donations.

But while the appeal is usually accompanied by the first signs of spring, heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures could mean that many volunteers are unable to make it to their collections and that would-be donors stay home rather than brave the high street.

With over 1,000 collections across the country at risk this weekend, Marie Curie has estimated that it could potentially lose as much £400,000 in donations.

Jacquelyn Lucas, Great Daffodil Appeal Manager for Marie Curie said: “We’re really excited to be kicking off this year’s appeal but the extreme weather is certainly proving a challenge.

“We are worried that it will have a significant impact on our fundraising, so we want people to know that they can also donate online and via text.

“The money raised is vitally important to ensuring that as many people as possible can receive our nursing care.

To donate to the appeal, you can go to the Marie Cure website, or make a donation of £5 via text, by texting DAFF to 70111. They are also reminding people to pick up their daffodil later in the month

once the weather improves.

Daffodil pins will hopefully be available from volunteers on high streets, Marie Curie shops, and stores including Superdrug, Spar, Poundworld, Hotter Shoes and Wyevale Garden Centres.

Jacquelyn added: “We hope that as many collections are able go ahead as possible but I know that our amazing volunteer collectors always go the extra mile for us, so I would also ask that they keep themselves safe and warm if there are extreme conditions where they are.”

The money raised from the appeal will help Marie Curie nurses be there for more people living with a terminal illness. Marie Curie nurses visit people in their own homes to give one-to-one care, and support those looking after them – helping families and carers to make the most of the time they have together.

Marie Curie said this year’s appeal is urgently needed as one in four people currently don’t receive the care and support they need at the end of their life. The charity also warns that with the population getting older, demand on the charity’s services is set to increase.

To find out more about the Great Daffodil Appeal in Sussex, visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call Community Fundraiser, Demi Bevis-Roadnight on 01883 832 624.

Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate. Marie Curie will receive 98 per cent of your donation.