Snow chaos keeps schools closed in 1066 Country

Many schools across 1066 Country remain closed today (Thursday, March 1) for the third day in a row as the Arctic weather continues.

The following schools are closed as of today:

Battle and Langton Church of England Primary School; Beckley Church of England Primary School; Bodiam Church of England Primary School; Brede Primary School, Broad Oak; Burwash Church Of England Primary School; Catsfield Church of England Primary School; Churchwood Primary Academy, St Leonards; Claverham Community College, Battle; Crowhurst Church of England Primary School; Dallington Church of England Primary School; Etchingham Church of England Primary School; Glyne Gap School, Bexhill; Hurst Green Church of England Primary School; Netherfield Church of England Primary School; Ninfield Church of England Primary School; Northiam Church of England Primary School; Ore Village Primary Academy, Hastings; Robertsbridge Community College; Rye College; Rye Community Primary School; St Michael’s Church of England Primary School, Playden.

The following are partly closed today:

Icklesham Church of England Primary School, planning to open at 10am; New Horizons School, St Leonards, opening at 10.30am; Peasmarsh Church of England Primary School, opening at 10am; Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Hastings, opening at 10am; St Leonards Church Of England Primary Academy, St Leonards, opens at 10am; St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School, St Leonards, opens at 10am; St Paul’s Church of England Academy, St Leonards, opens at 10.30am; The Hastings Academy, opens at 10am; The St Leonards Academy, St Leonards, opens at 9.50am; St Thomas’ Church of England Primary School, Winchelsea, opens at 10am; Westfield School, opening at 10am.

For updates on school closures, click here.