SLIDESHOW: Street food festival opens

A three day street food festival opened this morning (May 18) on the Stade Open Space, in Hastings Old Town.

The festival runs until Sunday May 20 from 12 noon - 10pm each day and offers a varied array of different food, from fresh stone-baked pizza to crunchy Pad Thai, to sugary doughy Churros, and juicy gourmet burgers. Come and enjoy a range of mouth-watering food from all over the world alongside an ice-cold pint of beer or fresh zesty Mojito.

Sussex brewery Longman are sponsoring the event and their locally brewed ales are available throughout the weekend.

There will be vegan, gluten free and vegetarian food options.

Book your free ticket at www.streetfoodwarehouse.co.uk/events/sussex-street-food-festival.