SLIDESHOW: Beatles Day

A packed White Rock Theatre was bopping to the sound of the Beatles on Sunday with the annual Beatles Day event expected to raise thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Relief.

Dozens of acts on three stages gave their interpretations of Beatles numbers throughout the day and evening, ranging from rock to acapella and even a classical recorder consort.

Photo by Frank Copper

Hastings Stage School performed colourful, costumed, song and dance routines, while young musicians from Pestalozzi Village brought a global flavour to the event.

In all there were 90 acts with over 500 performers taking part.

The event was boosted this year by a celebrity auction of music and memorabilia, hosted next door at the White Rock Hotel.

This year Beatles Day celebrated the 50th anniversary of The White Album and an all-star cast of local musicians played the album in its entirety.

Since launching in 2000 Beatles Day has raised a quarter of a million pounds for charity.

Photos by Frank Copper.