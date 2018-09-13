Ska concert will get Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival off to a lively start

In what has become a much anticipated annual tradition for music fans a spectacular Ska reggae night will help launch the Seafood and Wine Festival on Friday September 14.

The Super-Ska Concert will be held in a large music marquee by the lifeboat station, next to the Stade Open Space, which is the venue for the Seafood and Wine Festival.

As usual the concert is hosted by events organiser Mike Raxworthy, who is compere for the festival’s music line-up and other events.

Doors open at 7pm and the concert will include support before headliners, ten piece Ska band The Two Tones take to the stage at 9pm.

Mike said: “The Two Tones will be knocking out a non-stop 90 minute set of classic Ska.

“Our bar will be selling local real ales and cider, as well as a range of wines at reasonable prices.

“It’s always a great atmosphere at night in the marquee and a superb party-start to a whole weekend of live music.

“I have another 10 bands lined up on Saturday and Sunday from 11am and there will be local seafood stalls, local beers and wines, cooking demos and children’s entertainment.

Tickets for the Super-Ska concert are £8.50 in advance or £10 on the door.

Advance tickets are available from The Hastings Information Centre, at Muriel Matters House on the seafront near Iceland.

The Two Tones are known for their high energy and upbeat performances.

Work on the Harbour Arm will not affect the gig.