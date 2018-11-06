Sixty year old Guestling man exposed his genitals

Tony Campbell, 60, of Allards Lane, Guestling, has been sentenced after exposing his genitals.

Campbell indicated a plea of guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals, intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress, when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on September 21.

The offence took place at Guestling on July 27.

He also pleaded guilty to sending a Facebook Messanger message, on July 22, that that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation for each offence. Magistrates also issues a restraining order.

See also: Magistrates Court Results.

See also: Local man gets caught up in armed police incident.

