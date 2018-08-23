Six year old Charlie is cycling to raise funds for homeless people in Hastings and Bexhill

Bexhill MP Huw Merriman went for a cycle ride with six year old fundraiser Charlie Willis to hear more about his goal to raise money for a local organisation that supports homeless people in Hastings and Bexhill.

Huw and Charlie enjoyed a cycle ride along the Bexhill promenade while Charlie told Huw that he is already halfway to meeting his target of cycling 25 miles during August.

Charlie explained he was very concerned when he heard that some people are homeless and wanted to do something to help them. Charlie’s mum got in touch with local voluntary organisation Warming Up the Homeless to find out what Charlie could do to raise money for them.

Charlie’s mum Jo said: “I’m so proud of Charlie for having so much compassion at such a young age. I don’t want him to lose that, so as soon as he said he wanted to do something to help I sorted it out as quickly as I could. Charlie really wants to do something amazing but without others sponsoring him he wouldn’t believe it was possible, so I am so grateful to every single person who has sponsored him. I hope that because Charlie has raised so much money doing this it will inspire him to go on and do more wonderful things in the future.”

Charlie added: “I wanted to help homeless people because everyone should have food and a bed and a home. I am riding my bike because I can go a lot further on it so people will give me more money for charity. When I met Huw it was the best day of my life because I got to meet an MP.”

Huw said: “I was really pleased to meet Charlie. He cares very much about other people. It is fantastic that he wants to help others. He is already doing a great job at completing his 25 miles. I am delighted to be one of his supporters and I hope that others will do the same.”

Lesley Hunter of Warming up the Homeless said “We are really pleased and grateful for what Charlie and his mum are doing for us. We rely on donations of food , clothing , sleeping bags and money to help the homeless in Hastings and Bexhill. Without the support of people like Charlie we would not be able to continue our vital work. He is a very special young man.”To sponsor Charlie visit his Justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Charlies-miles.