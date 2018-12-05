Six fire engines remain at 'serious' Hastings home fire

Six fire engines remain at the scene of a serious fire in Hastings this evening (Wednesday, December 5).

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said reports were first received by the service just before 3.45pm, saying there was a fire on a patio at St Helen’s Wood Road.

There are still no reports of any injuries, according to ESFRS.

The spokesman added: "As of 17.30, firefighters are using breathing apparatus, main jets and firefighting foam to tackle the fire.

"Fire engines from Bohemia Road, The Ridge, Pevensey, Herstmonceux, Battle and Broad Oak are at the scene along with the command unit from Bexhill."

More updates on this story as we get them.



Read our original report here.