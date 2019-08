A driver in St Leonards had an unfortunate turn of events yesterday afternoon as a sinkhole opened up right underneath their car.

The sinkhole in Ellenslea Road, near St Leonards Warrior Square Station, appeared to have caved in directly under the rear axel of the black Lexus.

Sinkhole in Ellenslea Rd, St Leonard's. 09-08-19

The area was coned off around the stranded car and the road was closed. No traffic warnings are being reported this morning.

