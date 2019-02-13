Signs of spring in Hastings and Rother

After suffering the blast of Storm Erik last week the sunny and mild weather continues this week and there are already strong signs that Spring is just around the corner.

Our roving photographer Sid Saunders captured this picture of beautiful purple crocus’s in full bloom in Gensing Gardens, St Leonards, yesterday.

Gensing Gardens were bought for the town and officially opened by the Mayor on the 3rd July 1872.

They were laid out by Borough surveyor William Andrews and garden Mr Palmer although there had been a competition for their design won by Messrs Moring and Vernon, who built some of the houses in Warrior Square.

The site was originally known as Gensing Wood. Like other gardens of the period there was a carriage drive.

Sub tropical plants were a particular feature.

