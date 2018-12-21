Shoppers at Hastings Priory Meadow dig deep to bring Christmas cheer to children’s charities

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre introduced a charity giving tree for local children on the run up to Christmas and has been overwhelmed with the quantity of toys and gifts donated by shoppers.

The Giving Tree was a new initiative at the shopping centre this year to support their charity partner of the year, Charity For Kids. Charity For Kids help sick, disabled and terminally ill children across Hastings and the surrounding areas.

Due to overwhelming generosity by Priory Meadow shoppers, the shopping centre is delighted to be able to spread the kindness even further and distribute presents to two additional local organisations; Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice and The Kipling Children’s Ward at The Conquest Hospital, Hastings.

Stacey Bell, Centre Manager at Priory Meadow, said: “This is the first year we introduced a Giving Tree and it is truly heart-warming how generous so many people have been. The fact we have been able to spread Christmas cheer to more local children than planned is outstanding, and Priory Meadow shoppers should be very proud.

“Priory Meadow would like to say a huge thank you to all our shoppers who have been so generous and purchased a gift. We would like to wish you all a very merry Christmas.” She added.

