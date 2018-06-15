Seven-foot dragon erected in St Leonards

The marina area of St Leonards has been taken over by a seven-foot floral dragon.

Installed by landscapers idverde UK, the beast has gathered a great deal of interest from residents and passers-by.

Nicola King, marketing manager for idverde UK, said: “Work was started on growing the plants in February and the installation was completed on Thursday.

“We wanted to install something big that would catch the attention of people driving past and who doesn’t love a dragon?

“It has gone down well with people in the area as many have stopped their vehicles to catch a glimpse with others posting pictures to social media.

“The hope now is to launch a competition with local school children to name the dragon but we will have more information about this soon.”