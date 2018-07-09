Seven fire engines put out Hastings fire

Seven fire engines are at the scene of a fire in Hastings.

Firefighters were called at 5.21pm today to a blaze in Croft Road, Hastings.

The fire is currently in the third and fourth floors of a building, as well as in the loft space, the fire service confirmed.

No injuries have been reported and all persons are accounted for, they added.

At 8am this morning, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that at around 8.15pm, the fire service started to scale the incident down, and at just before 10.10pm, the last appliance left the scene.

The fire investigation unit are now at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.