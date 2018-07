Seven fire engines are at the scene of a fire in Hastings.

Firefighters were called at 5.21pm today to a blaze in Croft Road, Hastings.

The fire is currently in the third and fourth floors of a building, as well as in the loft space, the fire service confirmed.

No injuries have been reported and all persons are accounted for, they added.

The fire is still ongoing at time of writing this story.