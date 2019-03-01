Set sail to Hastings for Fat Tuesday festival which starts today

Billed as the UK’s largest Mardi Gras festival, the curtain goes up on Fat Tuesday today (Friday)

The five day event promises a feast of live music and entertainment including New Orleans style brass line-ups and a colourful umbrella street parade.

Highlights this year include a special performance by the Radiophonic Orchestra and former Sex Pistols star Glen Matlock.

Local favourites include King Size Slim and Doctor Savage.

The launch party takes place tonight (Friday March 1) at the Albion pub on the seafront, at 8pm, with a performance by riotous punk-folk outfit The Great Malarkey.

Saturday sees Unplugged Saturday with a host of bands and performers playing short-sets in venues all over the Old Town,

Preservation Sunday sees a colourful community umbrella parade setting off from the Stade at 11.30am with brass bands and dancers.

The fun continues on Monday with Slim Monday, which sees popular acoustic performer King Size Slim running the show.

The festival culminates on Tuesday with the famous Fat Tuesday Tour of top-rated bands performing in local pubs, followed by the legendary after-party.

For full details of all the events visit: www.hastingsfattuesday.co.uk

