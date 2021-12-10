‘Serious collision’ between car and motorcycle near Rother

Police say officers responded to reports of a collision between a grey Range Rover and a motorcycle shortly before 4pm last Saturday (December 4).

According to police it happened on the A21 between the Johns Cross roundabout and the junction with Stream Lane, Whatlington.

The motorcyclist, a 73-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, police say.

Sussex Police

Sussex Police called it a ‘serious collision’.

Sergeant Stacey Ellott from the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for any motorists who may have been driving in the area between 3.45pm and 4.15pm to come forward.

She said, “We want anyone who may have been travelling between the A21 between the Johns Cross roundabout and Stream Lane to come forward.

“Any motorists travelling between Beech Farm Road, Hurst Lane and Bredes Lane, Sedlescombe, at those times are also urged to come forward with any footage or information.

“We are keen to hear if anyone saw a grey Range Rover being driven in those areas between those times.

“Officers have conducted house-to-house enquiries, but we also want anyone who lives in the above areas that may have doorbell or CCTV footage that captures passing vehicles to come forward if they have not yet been spoken to by police.”