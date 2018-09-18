Sensational Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival hailed as the best ever

The Seafood and wine Festival was a sensational success this weekend with organisers Hastings Council claiming it was the busiest and best ever.

People enjoyed perfect sunny weather for the event, which saw local producers and restaurants offering everything from freshly cooked fish and seafood to wines, ciders and beers from Sussex and Kent.

Hastings Seafood and Wine 2018''Beth Walton 1066 Bakery SUS-180917-071937001

The event ran for two days on the Stade Open Space in Hastings Old Town and attracted visitors from as far away as Hereford and Lancashire.

A varied programme of live music in a large marquee helped keep the crowds entertained during the two day event, A jazz breakfast with Liane Carroll sold out weeks before the event.

Cllr Peter Chowney, leader of the council, who opened the event, said :- “It was a brilliant weekend on the Stade, in every respect. The sun shone, and many thousands of local residents and visitors alike flocked to the Stade to enjoy the 13th Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival.

“The Stade open space was packed throughout the weekend, with some stalls selling their entire weekend produce on the first day, and having to restock for Sunday.

“The event was said by one stallholder to be better than the Kent Show, which is much, much bigger, and many visitors said the atmosphere was fantastic. The entertainment marquee was extremely popular too, indeed it had to be closed briefly at one point on Saturday because it was uncomfortably full.

“The festival was meant to showcase the very best in local produce, and from the feedback we received it did just that.

“The council is pleased and proud to organise this event, which contributes significantly to the local economy, at a time of the year when many resorts have already closed down for the season.”

