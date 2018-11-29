Senior helm who saved lives of two Hastings youngsters retires

A ‘dedicated and experienced’ senior helm who saved the lives of two Hastings youngsters has retired from his post at Rye Harbour.

Trevor Bryant, who joined the volunteer crew in October 1985, will be taking on a new role as Deputy Launch Authority. As he bid farewell, Rye Harbour remembered his 33 years of service.

Trevor Bryant has retired. Photo by Kt Bruce

Rye Harbour RNLI press officer KT Bruce said: “Throughout the years of service he showed dedication, integrity, excellent work practice, teamwork and professionalism. He was totally committed to saving lives at sea. He also spent many hours training new recruits as they came up through the ranks.”

Trevor was involved in a number of shouts, including saving the lives of two youngsters from Hastings.

They were playing on the slipway and fell into the rushing waters of the River Rother and were soon swept out of their depth. The crew came to their aid and the youngsters were brought safely to shore and re-united with their anxious parents.

During his time at Rye Harbour, Trevor also attended a fire on an angling boat that seriously injured four people and left four others struggling in the water.

Tony Edwards, local operations manager, said: “Trevor has been a valuable asset to the station here at Rye Harbour for 33 years. He was a much respected and professional senior helm.

“He is now going to bring all the knowledge that he has accrued to his new role.”

See more:

Bexhill special school rated ‘inadequate’

Bexhill and Battle MP calls for law making banks provide free cashpoints

Hastings shoppers can donate Christmas gifts to local children’s charity at Priory Meadow tree