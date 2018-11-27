See what sparked big Cooden Beach sea rescue

Bexhill Coastguard officers and Eastbourne Lifeboat Station crew were called to investigate an unusual object in the water at Cooden Beach on Monday afternoon (November 26).

However, officers and Sussex Police found the object to be a large tree stump.

Eastbourne RNLI launched its lifeboat. Photo by Dan Jessup

A spokesman for the Bexhill Coastguard said: “It was recovered to the foreshore to prevent any further issues.

“Once onshore we arranged for it to be secured by Rother District Council Coastal Officers who have made arrangements for it’s safe disposal.

“If you see anything at sea or on the coast that doesn’t look right DIAL 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

The Bexhill Coastguard responded to the incident at 4.06pm on Monday, a spokesman added.

The large tree stump. Picture: Hollie Jeffery

The inshore lifeboat at Eastbourne Lifeboat Station was paged shortly after.

In a statement, RNLI Eastbourne said: “Our volunteer crew have now returned to station.

“Once on scene a large piece of wood was located and taken ashore by the lifeboat so there would be no other cause for concern.

“Always best to be safe and if in any doubt make a call to the coastguard.”

The coastguard was called to an unusual object in the water at Cooden Beach. Picture: Hollie Jeffery

