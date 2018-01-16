Sedlescombe Ladies Golf competition raises funds for Alzheimer’s

Sedlescombe Golf Club’s Ladies took the challenge of raising vital funds for the Alzheimer’s Society. Their Lady Captain for 2017, Sue McGavin chose dementia East Sussex as her topic for the charity of the year. Following a nine hole Stableford competition, played in sunny conditions following overnight rain, Sue presented a cheque and cash totalling £1,334.50 to Alzheimer’s Society. Sue said: “It’s great to think that we have raised funds to help support people to live well with dementia. The Sedlescombe ladies have been very supportive in helping to raise money for this charity. So many families are affected by this devastating condition; we look forward to further research into a cure.”

For more information on Alzheimer’s Society visit: www.alzheimers.org.uk/events or call 0870 417 0192.