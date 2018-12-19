Seaweed Sally is back on Bexhill seafront

After the utter destruction of Salty Sam and Seaweed Sally, their creator Andy Sharrocks is pleased to say that Sally has been restored and has a new home on Bexhill seafront.

Although Salty Sam has gone forever with parts of him washing up all along the coast and the rest of him lost at sea, parts of Seaweed Sally were rescued and collected by local children’s author Marc BSG.

SEE ALSO: Deadly food poisoning bug found in supermarket fruit and veg

Marc contacted Andy through the Observer and returned the many pieces. After five months Andy has managed to piece together Sally and she has now taken up residence at Bexhill Sea Garden on Channel View, close to Bexhill Rowing Club.

Sally seems very happy to be overlooking the sea again surrounded by artifacts from the sea which were also collected by Marc.

Andy said “it was like doing a 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle in which some of the pieces were the wrong shape.

“It took a long time so summon up the motivation to put her back together again but I’m so glad I did, because immediately she was a hit. On the way to the seafront, I placed her on the pavement to open my car and a teenager walked past and did a double take on her. He exclaimed she was a masterpiece, shook my hand and walked on by”.

Andy really hopes she gives as much pleasure in her final resting place as she did when she sat with Salty below South Cliff near Cooden.

See also: Man jailed after pushing woman through window in domestic violence incident.

See also: Pre-Christmas Craft Beer Festival