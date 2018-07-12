Scouts clean up litter from beach and support the Seaview Project

Members of St Leonards based 9th Hastings Scout Group took part in an organised sponsored litter pick hike to raise money for the Seaview Project.

Walking along the beach from Hastings Old Town to Glyne Gap they collected a large amount of rubbish on the way.

Assistant Leader Steve Hayden said: “It was quite shocking that the sheer amount of litter was more than anticipated,and even included broken glass and soiled nappies.

“We were leant a number of litter grabbers from the local council for the hike and plenty of rubbish sacks.

The scouts that took part that day were working toward their World Challenge badges.

The group were generally well received,but we noticed the younger generation were rather disrespectful to the Scouts, even throwing rubbish at them and mocking them, but it was very good to have positive comments from many older members of the public,which we appreciate.

As leaders,we were so very impressed by the scouts hard work on that day.

“We were even more impressed by the £177 raised which we will soon be handing to the Seaview project for their work with local homeless people.

“We currently have a drive for extra volunteer helpers and new Scouts, Cubs and Beavers.”

The 9th Hastings Scout group meets every Tuesday evening (during term time) at Christchurch hall in London Road in St. Leonards on sea, from 7pm to 9pm. We welcome girls and boys from the ages of 10 and a half to 14 years old.