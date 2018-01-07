School supporting the Food Mission

A local Primary School has joined forces with Dom’s Food Mission to help fly the flag for the charity which helps provide meals for the homeless and struggling local charities.

Hollington based Churchwood Primary Academy is offering book-bags to children, which contain the Dom’s Foodbank label.

The bags are created by local company Superstich, which is just around the corner from the school, and cost the same as a regular school book bag.

A percentage of bag sales will go toward helping the charity, which says it feeds more than 3,000 people in our local community each month.

Dom Warren, who founded and runs the charity, said: “This has never been done before and I am so excited.

“The children of Churchwood Academy can carry these with pride and hopefully more schools will follow.

“By teaming up with local schools we can help teach the people of tomorrow how important it is to help others and to be kind.”

He added: “I would like to thank Superstich and Churchwood Primary Academy for their support.

“If you choose to have one of these bags a donation goes to us to help us continue our work in our community.”

To find out more about Dom’s Food Mission and the work it does visit its Facebook page. A new website is coming soon.