Scanner moves closer to its target thanks to donation

The Conquest Hospital Scanner Appeal has received a further boost with a £1,000 donation from the Hastings Siddartha Nepalese Society.

The Society was initiated in May 2007 to promote togetherness and empower sense of belonging among Nepalese Community living and working in East Sussex.

The Scanner Appeal was launched by the Friends of the Conquest Hospital who are aiming to celebrate 25 years of the Conquest by purchasing a state-of-the-art MRI scanner.

They need to raise £1 million to achieve this and are in reach of their target now.

Sara Stonor, Vice Chairman of the Conquest Hospital MRI Appeal Board accepted the £1,000 raised by the Hastings Siddartha Nepalese Society over the Festive season.

Sara expressed the Board’s warm gratitude to the Nepalese Society for their most generous donation of £1,000.

She said: “The Society’s kind support enables the Appeal to move an important step closer to achieving its target of £1million and the objective of funding the purchase of a much-needed state of the art MRI scanner for the Conquest Hospital and local community.

“It is greatly appreciated. I am very pleased to say that the Appeal is now within £80,000 of achieving its goal.

“All donations to the Appeal are retained in a dedicated account for the sole purpose of funding the new scanner which will be purchased in mid 2018 for installation in a custom-built MRI suite in Conquest Hospital later in the year.

“With the target now in sight a few more donations would be very welcome.”

Cheques should be made out to the Conquest Scanner appeal and sent to The Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal, PO Box 288, St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex, TN38 1JA or made online via www.conquestlof.org.uk/mridonate.

The Friends of Conquest Hospital is a registered charity whose aim is to support the hospital.

