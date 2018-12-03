Santas brave the gale for annual Bexhill seafront dash

Dozens of people donned red outfits and white beards to brave the blustery weather on Bexhill seafront for the annual Santa Dash.

The event saw dozens of Santas setting off along the promenade from the De la Warr Pavilion.

Bexhill Santa Dash 2018. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-180312-083728001

It is organised every year by Bexhill Lions to raise funds for charity,

Runners had a choice of a 2km or 5km course and some taking part brought their dogs along to join in the fun.

For more information on the Bexhill Lions visit www.bexhill-lions.org or call 0845 833 9591.

Pictures by Derek Canty