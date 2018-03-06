Sample bush tucker and help solve a crime at College Open Evening

Year 10 students from across Hastings Bexhill and rural Rother will have the opportunity to explore their college options during an Open Evening at Sussex Coast College Hastings later this month.

The college will open its doors on Thursday March 22, from 5pm until 7pm, to give students the chance to find out more about their options after secondary school.

The open evening is a great opportunity to take a look around the building and talk to subject tutors, while taking part in a number of fun ‘fearless’ challenges.

Subject areas from across the college will put on a number of themed fearless challenges.

Catering lecturers will put on a ‘bush tucker trial’, Public Service lecturers will set up a ‘live’ crime scene, Health and Social Care lecturers will challenge your coordination, Sport lecturers will be dissecting a heart, and Jaws and Claws will be visiting with their family of reptiles.

Principal, Clive Cooke, said: “We really enjoy hosting these open evenings and always look forward to welcoming students and their families in to the college to see what we have on offer.

“It is always a very informative and useful evening, but we also aim to make it enjoyable and memorable.”

“Our fearless challenges are designed to get students to step out of the crowd and have a go at something they might not have tried before – which is just like college. Stepping out of the crowd and trying new things could open lots of learning opportunities and give you a rewarding time at college.”

