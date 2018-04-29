Sainsbury’s recalls pet food pouches

Sainsbury’s is recalling a selection of its pet food pouches because they may contain high levels of vitamin D which exceed the maximum recommended intake.

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) High levels of vitamin D fed to a pet over a short period – weeks/months – should not cause concern. However, over a longer period of feeding with excessive levels of vitamin D, symptoms can vary, but may include lethargy, stiffness, vomiting, diarrhoea or excessive urination.

Sainsbury’s is recalling the all the affected products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought any of the products.

The company will also be contacting customers who have bought the affected products wherever possible.

The following products are being recalled: Adult Complete Nutrition in Jelly, pack size 12x100g; Adult Complete Nutrition in Gravy, pack size 48x100g; Adult Fine Flakes in Jelly, pack size 48x100g; Adult Complete Nutrition in Gravy, pack size 12x100g; Senior Complete Nutrition in Gravy, pack size 12x100g; Puppy Complete Nutrition in Gravy, pack size 12x100g; Adult Farmhouse Kitchen in Gravy, pack size; 12x100g; Adult Farmhouse Kitchen in Jelly, pack size 12x100g; Adult Fine Flakes in Jelly (meat varieties), pack size 12x100g; Adult Fine Flakes in Broth, pack size 12x100g; and Adult Fine Flakes in Jelly (meat/fish varieties), pack size 12x100g.