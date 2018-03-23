Sail a Dragon Boat to help the hospice

St Michael’s Hospice is looking for adrenaline-fuelled challengers to take part in one of the South East’s most exciting events at Bewl Water on Saturday September 8.

The Dragon Boat Festival is one of the South East’s most exhilarating team events with groups from all over the country coming together to raise money for their chosen charity, and to take part in what promises to be a fiery contest of sheer grit and determination to row the fastest across Bewl Water.

Each team of 17 (made up of sixteen paddlers and one drummer) take to the water and paddle in unison to get over the finish line as quickly as possible.

Racing over a distance of approximately 200 metres, each team will take part in three timed races.

The teams with the best times will then take part in the final race to determine which team will be victorious.

Jemma O’Gorman who took part last year said; “We will definitely be getting at least one boat together this year. We loved it!”

This is a great chance to raise money through sponsorship, for a charity of your choice, and have a brilliant day out with a group of friends, family or colleagues.

“Spectators are also welcome to come along and cheer on the teams, browse the many stalls, enjoy a picnic, and take in the stunning views.”

The Dragon Boat Festival is organised by ‘Funraisers’, who have been holding successful boat festivals across the country for the last 21 years.

Registration is now open and the boats sell out very quickly.

It is advisable that all registrations are received as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. Boats cost £340, which is just £20 per team member.

To find out how you can take part in this exciting event, please contact Laura Sully, Community Fundraiser at St Michael’s Hospice on 01424 457971 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.

