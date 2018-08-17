Rye Country Show makes a return this weekend to support hospice

The Rye and District Country Show returns to the Elm Tree Farm in Icklesham, off the A259, on Saturday August 18.

Once again the popular event, which runs from 10am - 4.30pm, will be raising funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

Kirsty Williams, from the hospice, said: “This brilliant event is a staple on the local events calendar and has grown in size and popularity year after year.

“As well as the Horse and Dog Shows, there is the opportunity to browse stalls selling fabulous local produce, crafts, horse, dog and garden accessories, and much more.

“There is also a whole host of food and drink to sample, local trade stands to explore, an opportunity to browse a variety of craft and local produce stalls in the Country Living tent, local business and Trade Stands and an exciting programme of live entertainment.

“New for this year, the Rye and District Country Show is delighted to welcome the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, who will drop from an amazing height to create incredible formations, both in the air and under the parachute, this is a sight not to be missed.

“There will also be a live performance from the 1st Cinque Ports Rifle Volunteers Corps of Drums.”

Entry is £5, under 16’s go free.

With thanks to all the Rye and District Country Show sponsors, including The George in Rye and Fairlight Hall Estates. The hospice provides palliative care and bereavement support across Hastings and Rother. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com.