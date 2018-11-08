Rye area tractor driver who had taken cannabis banned from the road for four years

A Camber man who drove a tractor with cannabis in his blood stream has been banned from driving for four years.

Hastings magistrates handed out the ban to Phillip Kemp , 48, of Lydd Road, Camber, when he appeared before them on September 25.

Kemp had initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty to driving a John Deere tractor on Lydd Road, Camber, on September 30, last year, without due care and attention.

He also pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis in his blood stream on the same date.

He was fined £360 and banned from driving for four years, He was ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

See also: Man jailed after destroying £5,000 worth of frozen food

See also: Van driver jailed after collision