Runners are needed to raise funds for charity

Hastings based charity Education Futures Trust (EFT) are appealing for runners to take the Hastings Half Marathon challenge and help raise vital funds.

EFT provide innovative support and learning tailored to the needs of children and families in the local area. It receives no funding other than what they raise themselves and all fundraising activity is crucial for them to continue to provide support for some of the most vulnerable children and adults in Hastings. In particular they need funding to run courses. especially for children and adults with significant mental health issues. To run the Hastings Half Marathon for EFT call Charlotte on (01424) 722241, email: office@educationfuturestrust.org

Charlotte said: “A massive thank you in advance for all your support!” www.educationfuturestrust.org