Run in the Hastings Half Marathon to help care for cats in need of a new home

Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre in Hastings is inviting runners and supporters to take part in the Hastings Half Marathon on Sunday 24 March to help raise much needed funds for the animal charity.

Bluebell Ridge is a self-funding RSPCA Branch which has to raise over £150,000 each year to continue helping local animals in need and they need your help to do this.

Myra Grove, Centre Manager for Bluebell Ridge said: “From tiny, frail kittens to older cats with special requirements, we provide a lifeline for all cats and we would be extremely grateful for your support.

“It doesn’t matter how much money you raise for Bluebell Ridge, every pound will go towards keeping our work going to rehabilitate and care for the cats at our centre, as well as showing them, possibly for the first time in their lives, some genuine human kindness.

When a cat arrives at our centre, they are given a vet health check, vaccinations, microchipping and neutering where necessary, which costs an average of £150 per cat and we have over 200 cats coming through our doors every year, so we desperately depend on the generosity of local supporters to help us continue caring for animals in need.”

If you would like to support Bluebell Ridge by taking part in the Hastings Half Marathon on Sunday 24 March, please book a place at www.hastings-half.co.uk and contact the cat rehoming centre by emailing bluebellridge@outlook.com or calling 01424 752121.

For more information about the RSPCA Bluebell Ridge and the good work it does, please visit www.bluebellridge.org.uk.

