Run Hastings Half in aid of local family support charity

Local families charity Education Futures Trust (EFT) is looking for people to take on the challenge of the Hastings Half Marathon in March to help raise funds for them.

EFT is a Hastings based charity dedicated to providing innovative support and learning tailored to the needs of children and families in the local area.

Simone Brookes, from the charity, said: “EFT do not receive any funding other than those we raise ourselves and therefore all fundraising activity is crucial for us to be able to continue to provide support for some of the most vulnerable children and adults in Hastings.

“In particular we need to find funding to run our courses, especially for children and adults who are suffering from significant mental health issues. We have been overwhelmed with referrals, but now need your assistance in raising funds.

“If you would like to run the Hastings Half Marathon for EFT please contact Charlotte on 01424 722241 / office@educationfuturestrust.org who will assist you with your fundraising. A massive thank you in advance for all your support.”

Among the projects that EFT run locally is Without Walls, a survival course with a conservation focus, which aims to build resilience and self-confidence for participants and which promotes connections to and an understanding of the rich local environment.

The ten week course additionally promotes volunteering as a life-enhancing opportunity, and each participant is supported to identify an on-going placement.

The John Muir Discovery award in conservation can be gained through the project, which is held at local accessible venues.