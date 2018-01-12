RSPCA rescues 359 budgies from single house

A wildlife centre in Hastings has taken in 50 budgies after more than 350 birds were found in a single home.

The RSPCA was called in for help after a man was taken into hospital. Three RSPCA officers attended the man’s home, in Brighton, on December 19 and 20 following reports that there were around 200 budgies living inside.

Inspector Liz Wheeler said: “We were expecting to find around 200 budgies but ended up removing 359.

“They were flying free around the semi-detached home so we had to use capture nets to safely catch them and remove them.

“When you entered the property there was a sea of yellow, green, blue and white, with birds perched everywhere. The noise from their tweeting and chirping was deafening.”

The birds were signed over to the RSPCA by their owner who wasn’t able to cope with them.

But the charity’s real challenge is now to find all the birds new homes.

“The budgies have been taken in by a number of our branches, centres and by private boarding establishments across the country,” Inspector Wheeler said.

“Mallydams Wildlife Centre in Hastings has kindly taken on 50 birds while RSPCA Brighton’s Patcham Centre has also taken some in. And our centre in South Godstone, Surrey, has taken almost 100.

“The other birds remain in private boarding until we can find space for them at our rehoming centres across the country.

“We’d like the budgies to go to new aviary homes where they can live with other budgies and have lots of space to fly and explore.”

Anyone who is interested in offering one of these birds a new home should visit the RSPCA's website: www.rspca.org.uk/findapet or contact the individual centres.

