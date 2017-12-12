RSPB talk will take a trip down memory lane

The Hastings and St Leonards branch of The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) present a meeting and talk at the Taplin Centre, adjacent to Healey House, 3 Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Friday (December 15), 7.30pm.

The RSPB local group welcomes Sam Langley who, in his talk, ‘Fings ain’t what they used to be’ will take those gathered on a trip down memory lane to see how things used to be in days gone by.

Christmas refreshments baked by members of the committee will be served at the meeting.

Visitors are most welcome at the evening.

Admission is £3 for non members. This includes light refreshment.

For further information visit: www.rspb.org.uk/groups/hastings or call 07709 892 772.