The Royal Mail are already advertising for Christmas jobs – for anyone looking to make a bit of extra cash for the holiday.

While September may have only just started, it is almost time to turn our attentions to the festive period.

And if you are looking to earn a bit of extra money so you can give your loved ones their dream Christmas, then why not apply for one of the Royal Mail’s part time roles this winter?

Why are Royal Mail recruiting?

From ugly Christmas jumpers to ordering all your presents online and letters to the North Pole – the Royal Mail will be extra busy over the Christmas period.

And in order to cope with all the extra parcels, letters and Christmas cards being sent and received, the postal service will be hiring a mix of full and part time indoor sorting positions.

What will you be doing?

Casual workers will help to sort the post in Royal Mail Centres – you could be unloading mail from vans, moving large volumes of mail around in trolleys, sorting parcels and letters manually or operating machinery.

You will have to be able to sort packages and letters quickly and efficiently as a Mail Centre can process over a million items in a shift.

There will be early, late and night shifts all available from early November through until December 23, at Royal Mail sites across the country.

The branches that are recruiting in our area are:

Eastbourne

Christmas Casual roles are available at Eastbourne Collection Hub, Eastbourne BN21 1AA.

Worthing

Christmas Casual roles are available at Worthing Collection Hub - Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1AA.

Hastings

Royal Mail are currently recruiting for Christmas Casual roles at Hastings Collection Hub - Braybrooke Road, Hastings, TN34 1AD.

How much is the pay?

The hourly pay rate varies depending on which shift and on which day you work.

Mon - Sat 06.00 - 22.00 – it is £8.75

Mon - Fri 22.00 - 06.00 – it is £9.25

Sunday 06.00 - 22.00 – it is £9.75

Saturday and Sunday 22.00 - 06.00 – it is £11.25

What are the shifts?

Typical shifts are:

Earlies – 06:00 – 14:00

Lates – 14:00 – 22:00

Nights – 21:45 – 06:15

How do you apply?

You can apply for the Christmas Casual roles at the sites above via the Royal Mail’s website by clicking the link here and searching for the site you wish to apply for.