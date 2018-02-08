Rotary donation helps keep our boat afloat

The Rotary Club of St Leonards have made a generous £1,500 donation to the Hastings Lifeboat.

The money was raised by the popular On Yer Bike Challenge, organised by the Club each year.

On Tuesday January 30, Club President, Fran Craig, and Immediate Past President, Ian Butters, presented a cheque to the crew at the Lifeboat Station .

On yer Bike is a fundraising event that normally takes place at the end of April each year. Cyclists raise money by cycling 25 or 40 miles depending on the rider, and Rotary have now added a 75 mile course. The Rotary Club of St Leonards has raised over a quarter of a million pounds for good causes in the event’s 30 year history.

Picture by Sid Saunders.

