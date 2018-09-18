Rotary Club of Senlac gives cash boost to Battle judo club

The Westerleigh Judokwai Club received a cash boost from The Rotary Club of Senlac to help competitors with transport.

Based at Claverham School, Battle, the Westerleigh Judokwai Club is an all-inclusive, fully integrated Main Stream and Special Needs Judo Club, founded in 1995 by brothers, Paul and Chris Everest.

Youngsters at the Westerleigh Judokwai Club SUS-180918-122153001

Head coach Paul runs the volunteer led club with the help of a number of dedicated instructors and administrators. Paul says there are currently 132 members aged from years up who are taught ‘adaptive judo’, based on each individuals special needs.

“The club teaches judo to a high standard and members regularly attend competitions in both England and abroad,” he said.

“They have competed at Stoke Mandeville and the Special Olympics but the main competition is that held in Beverwijk, Holland.

“Competitors from all over the world take part in the Special Needs Judo Foundation World and European Championships. T

“The club’s visit to Beverwijk last year produced three World Champions and nine European Champions. Sixteen year old Neisha Potter-Goble became World Champion last year beating both male and female competitors from Romania and Brazil.

“The members are so dedicated and determined and it’s such a pleasure to teach them. Their achievements are remarkable.”

In 2015 the club was recognised as outstanding, receiving the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Award for Voluntary Service.

Thirty-three year old David Wilson (pictured) was a World Champion in Holland two year’s ago and recently won a Silver at the British Open. David says he has been a member “Since forever”, adding:

“I love it here and I love the coaches. I’ve nearly got my black belt and want to get it as soon as I can. I love football and skiing as well.”

Senlac Rotary Club Press Officer, Colin Goldsack said: “The dedication of the instructors and volunteers is amazing. What they have taught the members and the enthusiasm they generate is incredible.”

Sam Burt received the Rotary Club of Senlac’s donation on behalf of Westerleigh Judo Club, where she has been a volunteer for thirteen years. She also cares for three adults with special needs at home. Sam said: ”Our members compete at various competitions. They also compete regularly in Holland at the World and European Championships. Three years ago the club bought a coach to transport competitors and their wheelchairs.

“The money donated will help with transport costs and assist competitors who struggle with the cost of attending the meets. We are really very grateful.”

