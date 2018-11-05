Rotary club members from Bexhill and Hastings area scale 02 Dome to raise funds for charity

Bexhill Rotary President Graham Forster rose to the challenge to climb London’s O2 Dome in aid of the Rotary charity End Polio Now .

He was joined by 47 other Rotarians including the President from Senlac Rotary.

The challenge started with a sign away your life form followed by a safety video and demonstration of how to get into the safety harness and bad weather clothing .

Richard Harrison, from Bexhill Rotary, said: “The Climb Leader tightened each harness and hobbling out they were all ready to go.

“With a £500 harness clamped to a half inch steel wire, and one hand sliding it up the other hand gripping a one inch thick cable steadying you, they had, step by step, to climb the 30 degree gradient on a bouncy rubber black ribbon suspended some 20 feet above the O2 Dome canvas.

“Graham decided to try and sneak a picture on the way up but got spotted by Hawkeye leader Ross and had his phone removed.

“Phone recovered at the summit, Graham needed a picture eating a fruit corner yogurt in order to collect some £150 sponsorship from the challenge set by Rotary District Governor Brenda Parsons.

“It was time for the descent which was harder than the ascent – you could see where you might fall .

On a more serious note of course President Graham completing the climb raised over £500 for End Polio. This figure will be trebled by Bill Gates of Microsoft fame.

“If the other 47 have done similarly well in sponsorship then this will have been a very successful day.”

For more information visit www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs.

