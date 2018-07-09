Roger goes live on air to promote Pirate Day

Hastings Pirate Day organiser Roger Crouch recently went on air to promote the big day which is happening this Sunday July 15).

Roger was a guest of broadcaster Chris Gentry on his Conquest Hospital Radio show.

He spoke of this years Pirate Day in Hastings and how it all started to make Hastings the Pirate capital of the world.

Roger has been responsible for many Hastings high points such as the visit to Hastings of the Vulcan Bomber a few years ago. This year he has arranged for the Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight of a Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster bomber, to visit Hastings.

Thousands of people will take to the streets of Hastings dressed up as pirates on Sunday. Picture by Sid Saunders.

