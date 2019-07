A road in Hastings is blocked following a collision, according to reports.

The collision took place in Parker Road between Fellows Road and Firtree Road.

Bus routes 21 and 21A are being diverted via Linley Drive, Downs Road and Laton Road, according to Stagecoach Southeast.

The incident is causing queuing traffic.

More to follow.

SEE MORE: Firefighters tackling Hastings house fire

Work starts on new £900,000 unit at Conquest Hospital