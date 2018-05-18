RNLI stalwart Barbara is presented with special award

Local RNLI volunteer Barbara Gardner has been given a special award in recognition of her 12 years of service to the life-saving organisation.

Barbara, who is the wife the current Chairman of the Bexhill Branch, David Gardner, was presented with the award at the recent monthly coffee morning of the Bexhill Branch of the RNLI, at the Bexhill Sailing Club.

Barbara ensured the annual street collection was well organised and as a consequence raised substantial funds for the RNLI. She also organises the monthly coffee mornings, taking time to decorate tables, organised a raffle, a cake table, a craft table and an RNLI gift stall for all visitors.

Barbara is pictured here receiving the award from club treasurer Malcolm Viner.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Bexhill Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)