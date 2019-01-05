RNLI recruiting new lifeguards in Hastings and Rother

The RNLI is recruiting new lifeguards to patrol the beaches between Bexhill and Camber this summer.

The lifesaving charity is looking for qualified lifeguards to patrol the beaches at Bexhill, St Leonards, Hastings Pier, Hastings Pelham, Camber Central and Camber West throughout the summer months.

Applicants must be over school leaving age, with parental permission needed for under 18s, and hold a valid International Life Saving Federation (ILS) recognised beach lifeguard qualification. They will also have to pass a fitness and competency test as the job can be physically demanding, plus pass health and eyesight checks. All applicants will be subject to enhanced DBS checks.

The job advert says: “At times challenging and always rewarding, no two days are the same, so you’ll need to be focused, vigilant and proactive. But more than that, we’re looking for approachable lifeguards who enjoy meeting people and helping them stay safe.

“The job varies depending on where you’re working. From busy resort beaches to semi-rural surf beaches, every beach has its own characteristics and challenges.

“Lifeguards can operate from static lifeguard units or with patrols.

“Rescue boards and tubes are most commonly used but, depending on the beach, lifeguards also use quad bikes, four-wheel drives, rescue watercrafts (RWCs or ‘jet skis’), and surf rescue boats.

“There are four different levels of lifeguard, from newly qualified right through to senior lifeguard.

“We’ll provide you with excellent training opportunities to help you progress as you gain experience.

“At all levels, you’ll learn valuable skills for your future career, at the RNLI or elsewhere.”

The salary ranges from £8.75 to £11.04 per hour.

The closing date for applications is April 28.

Visit https://jobs.rnli.org to find out more.