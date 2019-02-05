Rising young music star from Hastings area set to make big impact with his first single

Up and coming Bexhill musician and singer Xavier Ralph is set to make a big impression after releasing his first single at the age of 16.

Former St Richards pupil is an incredibly gifted singer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter who has been described as ‘The soulful pop voice of this generation.

SEE ALSO: Hastings man subjected woman to controlling and harmful behaviour

Xavier wrote his first song at the age of 10 and has gone on to become one of the area’s most loved and talked about young artists.

His career began as a busker, and following many successful years of performing on the streets and in Hastings’ vibrant local venues, Xavier signed with UpRise Records UK.

His first single “Don’t Care” was released on Friday February 1 and is now available on iTunes, Spotify and all other music streaming channels

May 4, this year, marks the release of his long awaited, self titled debut album, which is described as is a beautiful blend of Pop, Soul and R&B.

Xavier said: “I am so proud and excited to be able to share Don’t Care with you all, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I’ve enjoyed creating it.”

The single and album are released on Uprise Records UK.

A spokesperson for the record label said: “Xavier is a force of nature with much more to give. He is an incredible talent, writes from the heart and has so much drive to create music

“This young man is, without a doubt, one to watch for the future.”

See also: Drunk man exposed himself in Hastings town centre

See also: Popular local beer festival expected to sell out