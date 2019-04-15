RISE Heroes Run, Hove: Super hero run in aid of domestic abuse charity

A popular super-hero themed fun run returns to Hove Lawns on Sunday May 19.

Runners from all over Sussex will come together, decked out in their favourite superhero garb, to raise money for local domestic abuse charity RISE.

All the money raised from the RISE Heroes Run will go directly to the RISE Therapy Team to help fund our much-needed children’s counselling service, to help children affected by domestic abuse.

Therapist Jess Linton, said:

“It felt so fitting that so many people, young and old, came out in solidarity to run in support of them last year.

“A run along the seafront is pretty special at the best of times, but it was made even more enjoyable by running with so many heroes.”

Race organisers RISE are in need of superhero volunteers to help with runner registration, stewarding and staffing the water station, so if you can lend a hand please contact RISE on fundraising@riseuk.org.uk.

The event will start at 10am on Hove Lawns in between First and Second Avenue.

 To find out more about the race visit twww.heroesrun.uk Facebook: www.facebook.com/HEROE5RUN

There are four challenges:  adults (ages 13+) 5k, adults (ages 16+) 10k,  500m Mini HeroesS Dash (no minimum age but under eights must be accompanied by an adult) and a youth mile (no minimum age but under eights must be accompanied by an adult)