Riders reach new heights in the 30th Old Town Bike Race

Riders enjoyed perfect sunny conditions as the Old Town Bike Race celebrated its 30th anniversary on Tuesday evening.

The race sees riders attempting to get the quickest time in a ride up steep Crown Lane from a standing start on an old butcher’s bike.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week: Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-180108-073144001

A large crowd gathered at the bottom of All Saints Street and lined the lane to cheer on riders, both male and female, of all ages.

The Bike Race is held as part of Old Town Carnival Week each year in memory of Hastings fisherman and boy-ashore Jimmy Read, who was killed on Hastings beach during the great hurricane of 1987.

Jimmy once won a £10 bet by ascending Crown Lane while remaining seated on the saddle and those taking part on Tuesday has the same restriction.

Waving the each rider on, with his chequered flag, was Dee Day White, while carnival committee members acted as volunteer time keepers.

The Crown pub kept the thirsty crowd refreshed while the riders gave it their all.

A total of 77 riders took part in this year’s race, Of the men, Richard Read clocked the fastest time of 16.06 seconds; second was Michael Hiett with 16.56, while Zach Hewitt came third with a time of 16.57.

Fastest woman up the hill was Abby Elliott in 23.40 seconds; second was Amanda Read in 23.09, while Kristie Lincoln came third in 24.25.

Carnival volunteers were at the event collecting for local charities and good causes.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.