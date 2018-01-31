Reward offer to find wanted man

A £500 reward is being offered by police for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man.

Police said Andrew Prince is wanted in connection with an assault in Eastbourne in October.

Prince, 20, is believed to have been in the Hastings area but has recently been seen in the Brighton area, particularly London Road.

At about 5.40pm on Monday, October 30, police were alerted to a man who had been stabbed in Lushington Lane, Eastbourne.

Police said the 21-year-old local victim sustained serious but not life-threatening wounds to his back, and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

Prince is also wanted on a warrant after failing to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court for possession of an offensive weapon, Sussex Police added.

Anyone seeing Prince or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to report details online by clicking here, quoting serial 1096 of 30/10.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, the independent charity, anonymously on 0800 555 111.