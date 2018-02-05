Reward for wanted St Leonards man

Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted St Leonards man.

Police say Kesley Searle, 24, of Coventry Road is wanted for breaching a community order imposed by Hastings magistrates in November after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

Police say he is described as being white, 5ft 9in, of medium build with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 289 of 26/01.