Review: Diary of a Nobody. Stables Theatre

Diary of a Nobody is an English comic novel written by brothers George and Weedon Grossmith about aspiring London clerk Charles Pooter.

The diary records the daily events his life and the lives of wife Carrie, his son Lupin, as well as numerous friends and acquaintances over a period of 15 months.

It’s humour derives from Pooter’s unconscious and unwarranted sense of his own self-importance, and the frequency with which this delusion is punctured by gaffes and minor social humiliations.

The play is performed by a cast of just four who switch character, accent and often gender, in a heartbeat as the action becomes a fast moving revolving door. Despite the frequent, and lightning fast, character changes there is never confusion, thanks to a clever use of props and an incredible feat of memory in recalling so many lines and personas.

Duncan Brown has an imposing presence as the long-suffering Pooter, never missing a beat during the succession of hilarious mishaps and situations. It says a lot that despite the pomposity of the character, we still side with him and find him likeable.

He is supported by a very strong cast who all shine. Bertie Hustwayte can add a fine singing voice to her considerable acting talents.

Julie Field Tucker-Williams and Rich Keeble are both pivotal in making the performance work.

The play is a directorial debut for Stables regular Rob Hustwayte and he shows a deft hand in what must have been a baptism of fire. Despite its frantic pace the play never feels rushed.

In all, another high quality triumph for the Stables Theatre, which seems to go from strength to strength.

The play has been running all week and the last chance to see it is on Friday May 11 and Saturday 12.

Visit www.stablestheatre.co.uk for more information.